Hamilton Thorne Announces Dr. Thomas Ebner and Cynthia Hudson to Join Its Scientific Advisory Board

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced the strengthening of its Scientific Advisory Board with the appointments of Dr. Thomas Ebner and Cynthia Hudson.



David Wolf, President and CEO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., commented, “We are pleased to welcome Thomas and Cynthia to our Scientific Advisory Board. They are both accomplished clinicians with invaluable knowledge who will serve as a strategic resource for Hamilton Thorne and provide scientific review and high-level advice about the company’s scientific, product, and commercial initiatives.”

Thomas Ebner, PhD, is an ESHRE-certified Senior Clinical Embryologist (2008) with 25 years of hands-on experience in IVF laboratories. He served as board member of Alpha – Scientists in Reproductive Medicine for 3 years and is currently a member of the Executive Board of ESHRE (2017-2021). Dr. Ebner edited or co-edited two books and has published more than 15 book chapters and 150 papers in national and international peer-reviewed journals. His main scientific interests include culture media, assisted oocyte activation, time-lapse technology, and oocyte competence.

Cynthia Hudson is the Executive Director of Embryology, Strategy, and Operations for TMRW Life Sciences, a company that created the world’s first and only automated platform for the management and storage of cryopreserved fertility tissue. Her experiences in the design and buildout of new fertility practices led her to establish one of the first embryologist-owned-and-operated IVF centers in New York City. She’s launched two licensed medical practices, owns a laboratory consulting company, and is a co-founder of KindBody, the ground-breaking startup that has disrupted the fertility space with novel pricing and woman-centered care. Cynthia holds a Master of Science degree in Clinical Embryology from the University of Leeds in England. She is a member of the American Association of Bioanalysts (AAB), American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), and the American College of Embryology (EMBCOL).

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.