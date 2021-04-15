RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces April 2021 Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 8 cents per unit for the month of April. The distribution will be payable on May 7, 2021 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2021.



About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As of December 31, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 223 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.3 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 14 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Information contact:

Kim Lee

Vice President, Investor Relations, RioCan REIT

(416) 646-8326

klee@riocan.com