Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,101 in the last 365 days.

Ascension Healthcare announces partnership with Grand Meadows to launch joint support technology NANOFLEX in US Animal Healthcare market

/EIN News/ --

PRESS RELEASE

Ascension Healthcare announces partnership with Grand Meadows to launch joint support technology NANOFLEX in US Animal Healthcare market

LONDON, April 15 2021 – Ascension Healthcare plc (“Ascension” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for haemophilia and osteoarthritis is pleased to announce it has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Grand Meadows, Inc. a US-based market-leading provider of high-quality science backed equine and pet  supplements, to launch a revolutionary new joint support technology, NANOFLEX, for Horses, Dogs and Cats.

NANOFLEX, represents the first significant scientific evolution in joint support for animals in many years. Harnessing the power of Ascension’s patented sequessome technology (SEQ TECH), it changes the way we approach joint wear and tear in animals to improve mobility. Through its lubricating action, NANOFLEX offers a premium and unique treatment for joint health and is entirely drug free.

Biresh Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Ascension said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Nick and his team at Grand Meadows to launch NANOFLEX exclusively in the US to build a successful equine and companion animal business together. This exciting collaboration marks Ascension’s commercial debut into the large and growing US equine and companion animal markets, using our proven, and highly effective drug-free SEQ TECH.”

Nick Hartog, Owner and President of Grand Meadows said: “The animal health market in the US, particularly in the area of joint support, has, from a product innovation standpoint, been stagnant and there is a need for new innovative joint support products. NANOFLEX is easy to use, entirely drug-free and, as such, is perfectly suited to fill the gap in this market. I am looking forward to a long and successful collaboration with Ascension.”

       - Ends -
        

For further information please contact:

Ascension Healthcare plc
Biresh Roy, Chief Executive Officer		 Tel: +44 (0)20 7291 5400
info@ascension.co.uk

 
Consilium Strategic Communications
Lindsey Neville, Priscila Radu		 Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 
ascension@consilium-comms.com

About Ascension Healthcare plc

Ascension Healthcare plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for the treatment of haemophilia and osteoarthritis.

The Company has several products in clinical development for the treatment of Haemophilia A and also a range of internationally marketed products for osteoarthritis and well-being.

For more information please visit: www.ascension.co.uk


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ascension Healthcare announces partnership with Grand Meadows to launch joint support technology NANOFLEX in US Animal Healthcare market

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.