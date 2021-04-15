Attorney General Ken Paxton visited the San Antonio migrant center at Freeman Coliseum amid the border crisis spurred on by President Joe Biden’s failed immigration policies. Despite AG Paxton’s several successful lawsuits and letters warning of dangerous changes in law enforcement policy, the Biden Administration’s failure to curb illegal immigration surges and secure criminal aliens already convicted of felonies is increasing the already hostile border crisis. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), over 22,000 minor-aged aliens are housed in Texas: 18,000 by HHS and 4,700 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The reality is there is no way we can be prepared to deal with this magnitude of a problem with this number of children in need. Staff at these facilities are stretched thin and straining to care for these children on an individual basis, which is what they desperately need. This is not good for the state, for our country, or for these children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “For the safety of Texas, our nation, and the thousands of kids housed at these facilities, I am using every legal resource available to sue the Biden Administration and end its failed policies. This is not the best way to bring people into our country. Better, safer, and more methodical ways must be enacted.”

More than 170,000 people attempted to cross the southwest border in March, marking the highest monthly total in 15 years. Over the past year, U.S. Border Patrol reported a 400% increase in encounters with illegal aliens at the southwest border. In the past month alone, encounters have increased by 72%. Border Patrol also reports that agents have faced 192 assaults since January 2021, including the use of physical force, projectiles, vehicles, firearms, and edged weapons.