Real Betis Balompié trusts Galgus to ensure WiFi connectivity at its facilities
A very well known Spanish La Liga team, Real Betis Balompié, is using Galgus solutions to ensure WiFi connectivity in all its facilities.SEVILLA, ESPAÑA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Betis will once again trust Galgus to implement Wi-Fi networks in the Benito Villamarín Stadium and all the sports entity's facilities.
The relationship between Real Betis Balompié and Galgus started in the spring of 2019 at the Final of the "Copa del Rey", when Galgus provided a WiFi network for the event.
Our CHT Technology is based on WiFi infrastructure collaborative work between the different access points that compose its nodes. Each access point analyzes its environment and shares the information collected so that the best network management decisions are automatically made.
This guarantees that management will be dynamically carried out, adjusting in real-time to the different issues that may arise. Critical bottlenecks, delays and failures are avoided thanks to the access points “teamwork”, which are not competing with each other but working in conjunction.
This sponsorship and support agreement between Galgus and Real Betis Balompié has been signed for two seasons, meaning a great leap to strengthen the relationship between both entities for upcoming years.
