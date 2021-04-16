SteloTechnology - The Health CRM Product Tested By SteloTechnology Helping Health Workers During COVID-19
In few years, SteloTechnology grew from a small testing company into a globally acclaimed quality assurance providerPUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SteloTechnology - QA Company, helped Product based Health CRM company to deploy world-class Web & mobile apps for their organization by enabling them to offshore Software System Quality with us. We ensure fast software delivery with high-quality software services on time, budget & Quality every time. We service a variety of clients ranging from startups to Fortune companies.
India-based software testing company, SteloTechnology, is celebrating x 10 Times growth During COVID-19 .The India based quality assurance company grew from a small Product Testing Provider into a globally acclaimed quality assurance provider in the last few years. Thanks to their expert testers and passionate testing team, SteloTechnology consistently performs top-tier software testing for development teams of all sizes and testing needs.
According to Aman Agrawal, Director of Sales and Marketing at SteloTechnology Quality Assurance:
"Stelo Technology services are a great fit for any company that relies on a properly functioning website or uses internal software (CRM, Enterprise, custom, etc.) for their day-to-day operations. It may not always make financial sense to fully staff QA groups internally if they are not fully utilized year-round. SteloTechnology’s QA On-Demand service provides a cost-effective solution to beef up your QA teams whenever needed."
SteloTechnology customers range from small start-ups to some of the largest companies in the world. SteloTechnology has performed thousands of software tests for hundreds of clients across the globe specializing in things like website ,Product and mobile app testing as well as biometric component testing.With a focus on Process Based services and an on-demand scalable team capability, SteloTechnology caters to all software development companies regardless of size, project scope, or budget.
Furthermore, unlike other software testing companies, SteloTechnology never requires long term commitments. According to Aman, "We want our clients to stay with us because they like our work, certified QA Team, Process helps to produce exact same results over the time." This strategy has proven fruitful; over the last few years, Stelo Technology has expanded its testing capabilities to include test automation, load and performance testing, localization testing, accessibility testing, Security Testing,ETL Testing, and more. Their wide range of affordable software testing services; acute attention to detail; and prompt, friendly communication patterns are just a few of the many reasons clients keep coming back to SteloTechnology .
About SteloTechnology:
SteloTechnology offers a comprehensive set of independent software testing & Project Management services to our global clientele in an exceptionally efficacious manner. We strive to offer the best and most cost-efficient services to our clients in a time-bound manner.
We are a team of Experienced, Seasoned and Certified Software Testing & Project management Professionals who help You build Flawless and better IT product with complete Focus on end-users Needs. Our Testing & Project Management consulting helps companies improve products and services, enhance customer experience, enter new markets, and increase revenue
Aman Agrawal
SteloTechnology
