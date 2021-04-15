MEDIA ADVISORY: Public hearing scheduled for Brunswick County shellfish lease proposals

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing by web conference on proposed shellfish leases in Brunswick County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.

Healing Waters Oyster Farm, LLC (Jeffrey Milliken, agent) has applied for a 3.39-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease in Lockwoods Folly River to Shallotte Inlet.

The public may participate in the hearing online or by telephone. To facilitate comments, the division is asking those who wish to speak during the meeting to pre-register here by 4 p.m. Monday, May 24.

Also, the public may comment on the proposed shellfish leases in writing. Written comments will be accepted until 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 and may be submitted two ways:

Online Comments - Written comments will be accepted through an online form available here. Mailed Comments - Written comments may be mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Public hearing information, including the web conference link and call-in telephone number, presentation slides, and biological investigation reports can be found here.

For more information, contact Marla Chuffo, with the division’s Habitat and Enhancement Section, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@ncdenr.gov.