Smart Medical Devices Market 20.1% of CAGR by 2021 Size Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Top Leaders: Johnson & Johnson Services, Abbott, Apple Inc., Medtronic, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Fitbit, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research Added a New Report on Smart Medical Devices Market Report. The market report is a comprehensive study of the Global Smart Medical Devices industry which tells about the market status in the forecast period of 2021 - 2028.



The data and information collected with the research is generally quite a huge and is also in a complex form. The credible Smart Medical Devices market report also presents an analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies, market effect factor and consumer needs by major regions, types, and applications globally while considering the past, present and future state of the Smart Medical Devices industry.

Smart Medical Devices Market Insight:

Smart medical devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 126,409.49 million by 2028 from USD 30,084.95 million in 2020. Increasing adaptability of smart phone and smart phone compatible medical devices is the major driver which is propelling the market in the forecast period.

Global Smart Medical Devices Market Scenario

1. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for smart medical devices in North America region has the highest market share in Smart Medical Devices Market. Market leaders are Fitbit, Inc., Apple Inc., Medtronic which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 35% to 40%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing smart medical devices.

2. In November 2020, Fitbit, Inc. announced the availability of OS 5.1 software update, which will expand the existing health facilities and bringing now convenient feature to Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa. This update will help the user to better manage the wellbeing which will increase the demand in market and help the company to grow in coming years.

3. In December 2020, Fitbit, Inc. announced the partnership with WellCare of Georgia to deliver Fitbit devices to WellCare Medicaid members who are taking positive steps to manage their diabetes. This partnership will help the company to further diversify its market in different areas.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Johnson & Johnson Services

Abbott

Apple Inc.

Medtronic

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Fitbit, Inc.

Dexcom, NeuroMetrix

CeQur SA

Huawei Devices Co. Ltd.

West Pharmaceutical Services

Sonova

BAE Systems

Seiko Epson Corporation

Insulet Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

LG Electronics

Enable Injections

Debiotech S.A.



Key Pointers Covered in Global Smart Medical Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Size Top to Bottom Market Analysis Recent Developments for Market Competitors Recent Market Value for Different Countries

Global Smart Medical Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Global Smart Medical Devices Market is categorized into seven notable segments which are based on product type, type, technology, modality, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, global smart medical devices market is segmented into diagnostics & monitoring devices & therapeutic devices. In 2021, diagnostics and monitoring devices segment is expected to dominate the market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of type, global smart medical devices market is segmented into on-body (adhesive patch), off-body (belt clip) and hand held. In 2021, off-body (belt clip) segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.

On the basis of technology, global smart medical devices market is segmented into spring-based, motor-driven, rotatory pump, expanding battery, pressurized gas and others. In 2021, spring-based segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing demand of smart devices in the market.

On the basis of modality, global smart medical devices market is segmented into wearable and non-wearable. In 2021, wearable segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing demand of wireless devices to monitor the health condition.

On the basis of application, global smart medical devices market is segmented into oncology, diabetes, auto-immune disorders, infection diseases, sports and fitness, sleep disorder and others. In 2021, sports and fitness segment is expected to dominate market because of rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of end user, global smart medical devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care, sport club and others. In 2021, home care segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of distribution channel, global smart medical devices market is segmented into pharmacies, online channel and others. In 2021, online channel segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing demand of wireless and smart devices.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Reasons for Buying Smart Medical Devices Market Report

This report gives a forward-looking prospect of various factors driving or restraining market growth. It renders an in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It presents a detailed analysis of changing competition dynamics and puts you ahead of competitors. It gives a six-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow. It assists in making informed business decisions by performing a pin-point analysis of market segments and by having complete insights of the Smart Medical Devices market. This report helps the readers understand key product segments and their future.

Major Points Covered in Smart Medical Devices Market Report: -

Smart Medical Devices Market Overview

Smart Medical Devices Market Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Smart Medical Devices Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Smart Medical Devices Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Smart Medical Devices Market Industry Analysis by Application

Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Smart Medical Devices Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Market Effect Factors Analysis



