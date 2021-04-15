Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market 2021 Analysis By Size-Share, Global Business Opportunity, Top Companies Strategy, Demands, Growth Rate, Investment Environment, Revenue and Forecast 2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market” 2021-2027 research report covers the market landscape and their growth prospect over the coming years, this report covers the industry structure and even landscape, the problems along with business strategies and industry effectiveness. The purpose of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market report is to support beginner as well as existing players in gaining insightful Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) and make appropriate decisions based on it.



Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/17316581

﻿CEPs are used for the delivery of parcels and documents to various types of customers such as business customers, retail customers, and government agencies. The documents and parcels delivered by the CEP vendors are non-palletized items and weigh less than 110 pounds. Express delivery is a time-bound delivery, where the shipment is delivered within a day or two and also as per the requirements of a customer. Whereas, courier service providers deliver shipments that are in a very short distance. In addition, CEP vendors provide various value-added services to customers, further enhancing the delivery process.

To a certain extent, the rise of the CEP Industry is attributed to the failure of the traditional Postal companies to cope with the changing customer responsiveness, not being more market-focused, and not able to provide faster services. With the market becoming global, the CEP companies expanded into various geographies, through their International services and started capturing more market share.



"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report



The Major Players in the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market include:

Allied Express

AK Express

Aramex

FedEx

United Parcel Service

Interlink Express Parcels

One World Express

DTDC

TNT Express

DX Group

Deutsche Post DHL

ONS Express & Logistics

Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)

Antron Express

City Link

Naparex

A1Express

Bring Couriers

Hermes Europe

Parcelforce Worldwide

General Logistics Systems

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:



Air

Ship

Road

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Business-to-business (B2B)

Business-to-consumer (B2C)

Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/17316581

Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market?

What was the size of the emerging Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the emerging Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market?

Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/17316581

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Air

1.2.3 Ship

1.2.4 Road

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Business-to-business (B2B)

1.3.3 Business-to-consumer (B2C)

1.3.4 Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Trends

2.3.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Restraints



3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue

3.4 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)



5 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)



6 North America

6.1 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada



7 Europe

7.1 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic



8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia



9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil



10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE



11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Allied Express

11.1.1 Allied Express Company Details

11.1.2 Allied Express Business Overview

11.1.3 Allied Express Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

11.1.4 Allied Express Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Allied Express Recent Development

11.2 AK Express

11.2.1 AK Express Company Details

11.2.2 AK Express Business Overview

11.2.3 AK Express Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

11.2.4 AK Express Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 AK Express Recent Development

11.3 Aramex

11.3.1 Aramex Company Details

11.3.2 Aramex Business Overview

11.3.3 Aramex Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

11.3.4 Aramex Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Aramex Recent Development

11.4 FedEx

11.4.1 FedEx Company Details

11.4.2 FedEx Business Overview

11.4.3 FedEx Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

11.4.4 FedEx Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 FedEx Recent Development

11.5 United Parcel Service

11.5.1 United Parcel Service Company Details

11.5.2 United Parcel Service Business Overview

11.5.3 United Parcel Service Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

11.5.4 United Parcel Service Revenue in Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 United Parcel Service Recent Development

………………………….Continued

About Us:



Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Contact Info: Name: Mr. Ajay More E-mail: sales@industryresearch.biz Organization: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187