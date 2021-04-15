BOTS INC ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF BITCOIN MINING RIG REPAIRS CAPACITY AND REMOTE DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES FOR BITCOIN MINING FARMS

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry, today announced the increased capacity of Bitcoin and Ethereum miner rig repairs nationwide -conducted through our newly authorized repair facility. Our affiliated repair facility will be able to repair and process up to 1000 bitcoin miners per day.

The expansion comes at a time when the dramatic rise of Bitcoin price is fueling a robust appetite for bitcoin mining farms as miners begin to discover the much-needed services provided by Bots, Inc.

As reported earlier, Bitcoinmagazine.com recently wrote: "Mining equipment shortages, not just in North America but around the world, including China, are currently a big issue in the industry. As bitcoin's price continues to reach all-time highs, there is pressure on ASIC foundries and equipment manufacturers to try and meet the demand from both newly interested customers and older mining companies that need to upgrade to remain competitive. Estimated wait times for new mining equipment are at least six months, with leading manufacturers like Bitmain sold out until September 2021. There has also been a significant price increase in the secondary market for used ASICs.

Researchandmarkets.com published Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market 2020-2024 report indicated that the cryptocurrency mining hardware market is poised to grow by $ 2.80 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

BOTS' Internal research indicates that demand for refurbished cryptocurrency mining electronic equipment in emerging nations is also a significant driver augmenting the market.

There are millions of Bitcoins and Ethereum mining rigs deployed in the USA. Bitmain customers report high failure rates occurring on leading Bitcoin mining hardware which are experiencing a 20 to 30% failure rate, creating an ever-growing demand for our repair services. U.S.-based bitcoin miner repair capacity is significantly lagging.

Bots Inc will be introducing and offering as its newest service, the first-ever bitcoin miners warranty program in North America, in the immediate future.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain, cybersecurity, and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

