CENTOGENE Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Delivers very strong financial results in unprecedented year

Revenues more than doubled in FY 2020 compared to FY 2019 to a record €128.4 million, with Q4 2020 revenues nearly quadrupling year-over-year to a record €70.3 million

Achieved highest annual adjusted EBITDA in CENTOGENE’s history, driven by COVID-19 testing revenues in H2 of 2020, even with continuous investment in the Company’s rare disease core business

100,000 patients added to rare disease-centric database and biobank in 2020, an increase of 20%

Diagnostics recovery and newly signed Pharma partnership deals indicate a return to solid core business growth in 2021

Virtual Investor Event outlining future strategy and direction of the Company to be held on June 22nd



/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG) (“CENTOGENE” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today provided an update on its corporate progress and announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Executive Commentary

“During a challenging 2020 for our industry and society at large, we demonstrated an ability to be nimble as well as leverage our expertise to help address COVID-19,” said Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE. “It is a direct result of our team’s commitment to patients, deep knowledge of medical diagnostics, and innovative science-backed initiatives. Accordingly, we are pleased to see the significant revenue achieved with our commercial COVID-19 testing, and are positioned to invest the associated financial contributions into our core rare disease business. As such, we expect to see continued expansion in our key assets, such as our database and biobank, artificial intelligence, and research and development of rare genetic diseases. We anticipate a return to solid core business growth in 2021.”

Richard Stoffelen, CENTOGENE’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are pleased with CENTOGENE’s performance in 2020, particularly in achieving record revenue growth and the highest annual adjusted EBITDA in the Company’s history amid a global pandemic. As we continue into 2021, we will use our significantly strengthened balance sheet and extensive knowledge of rare diseases to continue to deliver value to our patients and shareholders.”

Financial Highlights

Revenues more than doubled in 2020 compared to 2019 for a record €128.4 million

Q4 2020 revenues nearly quadrupled year-over-year to a record €70.3 million

Commercial COVID-19 testing contributed €59.8 million in revenues in Q4 2020, up from €27.4 million in Q3 2020

Achieved highest annual adjusted EBITDA in Company’s history

Pharma revenues decreased 21%, while Clinical Diagnostics revenues (excl. COVID) decreased 19% compared to FY 2019

Business Highlights

Throughout 2020 and into 2021, CENTOGENE has continued solidifying its leading position in the rare disease space:

Pharma

Pharma Collaborations

Steady momentum of new pharma partnerships, with 16 new deals signed in 2020, including nine on clinical trial support and five on sponsored genetic testing

Continued expansion of database- and biobank-related pharma collaborations further strengthens the Company’s ability to advance the areas of genetic diagnostics, clinical trial support and patient classification, and target and drug discovery

Clinical Studies

CENTOGENE currently has 16 ongoing observational clinical studies and longitudinal observational clinical studies to validate/monitor biomarkers, covering several disease categories, such as Parkinson’s disease, transthyretin amyloidosis, and inborn errors of metabolism

The Company recently reached a key milestone of 10,000 participants in its global Parkinson’s disease study (Rostock International Parkinson's Disease (ROPAD) Study). In 2018, CENTOGENE entered into a strategic collaboration with Denali Therapeutics for the targeted global identification and recruitment of Parkinson’s disease patients with mutations in the LRRK2 gene

Diagnostics

Order Intake

The sample order intakes number for the core Diagnostics segment decreased by 19% compared to 2019. The most significant impact was in H1 2020, and sample order intake demonstrated an upward trend in H2 2020, with Q4 2020 being nearly on par with Q4 2019



Scientific Publications

CENTOGENE’s scientific study underlining the power of Genome Sequencing (GS) as a first-line, stand-alone diagnostic test was selected as the European Journal of Human Genetics Editor’s Choice 2021 and Reader’s Choice 2020

In 2020, the Company authored 55 peer-reviewed scientific publications focused on several diseases, including Gaucher and Fabry, as well as the advancements of diagnostic technologies, such as Whole Genome Sequencing

COVID-19

COVID-19 Testing Offering

Leveraged Company’s diagnostic expertise and resources to offer COVID-19 testing, including the opening of eight COVID-19 test centers and processing over one million samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing in 2020



Financial Guidance

Diagnostics recovery and newly signed Pharma partnership deals indicate a return to solid core business growth for 2021.

Regarding the Company’s COVID-19 segment, uncertainties remain around global vaccine rollout, epidemiological impact of new mutations and testing policies, making accurate predictions impossible. Based on the current trajectory as of Q1 2021, CENTOGENE anticipates revenues from the COVID-19 segment to be at least on par with 2020.

Virtual Investor Event

CENTOGENE plans to host an investor event on June 22, 2021, to provide an update on its strategy and progress in the rare disease space. The investor event will be held virtually and hosted on the Company’s website.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal

is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.9 billion weighted data points from approximately 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2020.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of December 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.

