Promises Brazos Valley Introduces Brazos Valley Local as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- College Station, Texas, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promises Brazos Valley, a growing provider of addiction treatment services and the newest member of the Promises Behavioral Health family, introduced its new CEO, Cameron House, M.Ed., LPC-S. Cameron, a Brazos Valley native and community supporter, steps into this role as a knowledgeable local resource and a licensed professional counselor with an extensive career background. She aims to assist with comprehensive yet considerate programming to help boost the client experience through thoughtful staff involvement.

Cameron House was born and raised in College Station, Texas as a child of two Texas A&M University professors. She earned her undergraduate degree in French from the University of Texas Austin in 1996. This knowledge offered Cameron the opportunity to travel abroad, an experience that helped widen her cultural and global view of the world. Afterward, she spent many years focusing on her children as a stay-at-home mom. In 2005, Cameron decided to return to school and earn her master’s degree in counseling and human development from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. During her studies, she developed a strong admiration for clinicians working as substance use professionals and individuals in recovery. She has been back in Aggieland since 2009 as a licensed professional counselor in victim services, acute psychiatric care, private practice and now, proudly, with Promises Behavioral Health.

To Cameron, her role as CEO of Promises Brazos Valley serves as a milestone in her career and an accumulation of years of dedication to the Brazos Valley community. As CEO, Cameron will oversee each aspect of the treatment center, including creating a well-coordinated working atmosphere that promotes growth and comprehensive addiction programs to ensure that the Promises Brazos Valley staff can focus on clients. And, in turn, clients can concentrate on finding long-term healing. In her role, she will also help maintain and deepen the community connections of Brazos Valley by remaining active in local addiction recovery efforts.

“As a native, I have very deep roots in this community, and by taking on the role of CEO, I can effectively give back to Brazos Valley by creating a safe space for substance use treatment where there hasn’t always been one,” remarked Cameron House. “Every single person who walks through our door can expect compassion and kindness because we’ve all experienced some form of hardship in our lives. That’s what makes the staff here at Promises Brazos Valley so caring—there is this element of having walked in our clients’ shoes.”

Cameron House will provide effective direction by being an authentic leader who provides clarity and builds valuable relationships with her staff and clients. As Promises Brazos Valley reaches its first month in operation, clients, staff and the Brazos Valley community can look forward to continued efforts to make thoughtful, positive impacts on those seeking hope and healing from substance use and co-occurring disorders.



