Work on Burns Street overpass replacement requires closing a lane on westbound I-94 in Detroit

Fast facts: - MDOT is replacing the Burns Street overpass above I-94. - Ongoing work requires closing the right lane on westbound I-94 from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue). - The M-3 entrance ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed.

April 14, 2021 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will close one lane on westbound I-94 to accommodate the ongoing replacement of the Burns Street overpass.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, the right lane of westbound I-94 will be closed from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue). In addition, the M-3 entrance ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed. Ramp traffic will be detoured on southbound M-3 to northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94.

All lanes of I-94, and the M-3 ramp, are expected to reopen by 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18.

Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.