Investigation Into Trooper-Involved Fatal Shooting Continuing – Photos of Weapons Released

April 14, 2021

(LEONARDTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators today continued their investigation into yesterday’s trooper-involved fatal shooting yesterday in St. Mary’s County and have released a photo of the knife and a stock photo of the gun recovered at the scene.

State Police investigators continued to interview individuals, locate additional witnesses and search for evidence today. Anyone who witnessed the shooting yesterday or who has any information related to this investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.

Below is a picture of the knife found at the scene and a stock photo of the type of gun believed to have been pointed at the state trooper by the teenager when he confronted the trooper yesterday in a driveway in the 23000-block of Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Md.

The investigation is continuing.

Stock photo of air soft pistol recovered at scene Knife recovered at scene

Photo of actual firearm that air soft gun is a replica of