Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Prince Georges County

Maryland State Police News Release

(COLLEGE PARK, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that killed one person late last night in Prince George’s County.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Shortly before midnight last night, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to northbound I-495 at Kenilworth Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck in the roadway. Upon arrival, troopers and EMS personnel from Prince George’s County Fire Department located the pedestrian, the vehicle involved, and a witness to the incident. 

The vehicle involved is a beige Toyota van. The driver is identified as Taiwo Iluyemi, 40, of Hyattsville.  She was the sole occupant of the vehicle. There were no signs of impairment with the driver.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road for unknown reasons, when he was struck by the oncoming vehicle. He was wearing a dark green camouflage sweatshirt, dark blue pants, a black face mask and no reflective apparel.

Maryland State Police from Forestville Barrack and College Park Barrack responded to investigate the cause of the crash. Maryland Department of Transportation SHA personnel provided assistance with traffic and detours. The investigation continues…

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

