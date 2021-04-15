Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,043 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Dan McKee on the Confirmation of Sabina Matos as Rhode Island's next Lieutenant Governor

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee issued the following statement on the Rhode Island Senate's confirmation of Sabina Matos to serve as the state's next Lieutenant Governor:

"Today is a historic day in Rhode Island and I want to offer my congratulations to Sabina Matos on her confirmation as our state's next Lieutenant Governor – I am thrilled to have her join our team. I also want to thank Senate President Ruggerio and the entire Senate for swiftly taking up this confirmation.

Sabina understands the challenges facing Rhode Island families and she shares my commitment to supporting our municipalities and small businesses. I look forward to having her as my governing partner as we work to get shots in arms as quickly as possible so we can get Rhode Islanders back to work, businesses back in business, and students back in the classroom safely.

We are committed to showing Rhode Island how a Governor and Lieutenant Governor can work and govern together for the benefit of residents in all 39 cities and towns."

You just read:

Statement from Governor Dan McKee on the Confirmation of Sabina Matos as Rhode Island's next Lieutenant Governor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.