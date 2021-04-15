Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Industry Trends Include Incorporation Of Nanostructures

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market trends involve nanostructures being incorporated to in vitro diagnostics and in vitro rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) in order to improve existing tests and make them more effective or create innovative diagnostic test approaches that are incorporated in point-of-care applications. Nanostructures/nanotechnology uses nanoparticles to enhance the action of the drug in treatment and nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale. For instance, a range of RDTs have been developed to diagnose syphilis such as AccuBioTech (Accu-Tell Rapid Syphilis Test), Alere, Inc. (Alere Determine), Alere/Standard Diagnostics (SD Syphilis 3.0), The Tulip Group/Qualpro (Syphicheck - WB), Cypress Diagnostics (Syphilis Rapid Test), and Omega Diagnostics (Visitect Syphilis). These RDTs allow patients to be diagnosed at the point-of-care (POC).

The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market consists of sales of isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies and related services. The services include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies are used to amplify DNA sequence from two different nucleic acids segments at the constant temperature. Major players in the INAAT industry are Alere, Biomeriux, Qiagen and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market covered in this report is segmented by product into instrument, reagent. The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market is also segmented by end-user into hospital, reference laboratories, others, by technology into NASBA, HAD, by application into blood screening, infectious disease diagnostics, cancer.

The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market size is expected to grow from $2.36 billion in 2020 to $2.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The INAAT market is expected to reach $4.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides INAAT market overview, forecast INAAT market size and growth for the whole market, INAAT market segments, and geographies, INAAT market trends, INAAT market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

