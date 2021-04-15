Missouri Attorney General Praises Sixth Circuit Decision To Uphold Ohio Law Protecting Unborn Babies with Down Syndrome Diagnosis

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement of support for the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ en banc ruling upholding an Ohio law protecting unborn babies with a pre-natal Down syndrome diagnosis:

“All life is sacred and precious, and as Attorney General, it’s my duty to protect all Missourians, born or unborn. As the father of a child with special needs, I know first-hand the absolute joy that children with special needs bring to everything they do and the profound impact they have on their families and loved ones. A pre-natal diagnosis of Down syndrome should not be a death sentence for the unborn, and laws should be enacted and upheld that protect those unborn children. I applaud the Sixth Circuit’s decision to uphold critical protections for unborn children with Down syndrome.” The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a Rule 28(j) letter with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals citing the Sixth Circuit’s decision. The Ohio law “prohibits a doctor from performing an abortion with the knowledge that the woman’s reason for aborting her pregnancy is that her fetus has Down syndrome and she does not want a child with Down syndrome.” The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has an appeal pending in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in Reproductive Health Services v. Parson. The appeal seeks to uphold a provision in Missouri’s HB126 that, similar to the Ohio law, prevents a doctor from performing an abortion when he or she knows that the patient is seeking the abortion because of a pre-natal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

