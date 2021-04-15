Space Constraints In Major Cities Globally Leads To Growth In The Container Houses Industry

Container Houses Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Space constraint issues and the resulting rise in housing prices in most of the major cities across the world is driving growth in the container houses market. Container houses make use of old shipping containers to build their houses and require very little space as compared to conventional houses, thus saving space. According to Discover containers, every time a 40-foot container is recycled and reused to construct a house close to 3500 kilograms of steel can be used again, which would otherwise be melted down. Moreover, people in urban areas are opting for container houses in order to afford cheaper living, as container houses cost less compared to traditional houses. The affordable housing program in Alberta received a funding of $10 million from the US federal government. The program is aimed at using repurposed shipping containers to build houses. The shipping container homes market is expected to benefit from increasing space constraints and housing prices during the forecast period.

The container houses market consists of sales of houses developed using shipping containers. Container house manufacturers utilize shipping containers to construct sustainable and affordable high-quality houses. These houses are considered environment friendly homes as they are made from used containers, which reduces the use of metal.

The container houses market covered in this report is segmented by construction type into fixed, movable. The container houses market is also segmented by end user into residential homes, recreational homes, emergency homes, nursing homes and by architecture type into duplex/bungalow, tiny house, multistory building/apartments, including the tiny house shipping container market.

The global container houses market size is expected to grow from $47.75 billion in 2020 to $51.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The container houses market is expected to reach $64.48 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The countries with container houses market shares are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the container houses industry are Giant Containers, SG Blocks, Inc., Gaint Containers, Anderco Pte Ltd., and Container Homes USA.

Container Houses Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides container houses global market overview, forecast container houses global market size and growth for the whole market, container houses global market segments, and geographies, container houses global market trends, container houses global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

