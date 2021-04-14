Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,078 in the last 365 days.

The Missouri Senate Minute for April 14: Lawmaker Pay and Transportation Issues

JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Joint Resolution 28, upon voter approval, would prohibit any increase in compensation for certain elected officials. Senate Bill 165 would prohibit motorcycle or motor tricycle passengers under the age of eight. Both of these measures were heard in committee this week.

You just read:

The Missouri Senate Minute for April 14: Lawmaker Pay and Transportation Issues

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.