JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Joint Resolution 28, upon voter approval, would prohibit any increase in compensation for certain elected officials. Senate Bill 165 would prohibit motorcycle or motor tricycle passengers under the age of eight. Both of these measures were heard in committee this week.
The Missouri Senate Minute for April 14: Lawmaker Pay and Transportation Issues
