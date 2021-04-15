COMMISSIONER MILLER KICKS OFF 2021 TEXAS FARM FRESH JUMP WITH JILL DIGITAL TOUR

Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced that the Texas Farm Fresh Jump with Jill Tour returns to Texas schools this month and next in an exciting new format — all digital. Jump with Jill assemblies inspire audiences with fun lessons about healthy lifestyle choices and since 2015, the Texas Department of Agriculture has hosted the events for more than 100 Texas schools and thousands of students. This year, the high-energy digital tour will engage students and teachers through computer screens at 27 schools across Texas.

“This pandemic has challenged us to adapt but it hasn’t stopped us from promoting a healthier lifestyle,” Commissioner Miller said. “This year, we have modified the Jump with Jill Tour so that it can be offered digitally. This nationally recognized program empowers children and shows them they can achieve great things with physical activity, good nutrition, and Texas agriculture. I am proud to have Jump with Jill on my Farm Fresh team and look forward to seeing these kids thrive despite unprecedented times.

Jump with Jill turns nutrition education into a digital learning experience complete with original rock ’n’ roll music. The digital tour offers a uniquely energetic and imaginative approach to health education and highlights fresh and nutritious foods from the Lone Star State. With the digital format, even more schools will enjoy the tour. Jump with Jill also provides teacher coaching with lessons designed to reinforce the show’s messages through continued classroom learning.

Commissioner Miller created the Farm Fresh Initiative to encourage the use of fresh, locally-grown Texas products in schools. The initiative builds connections between local farmers and ranchers and the TDA partners operating federal nutrition programs such as the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, the Summer Food Service Program and the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The Farm Fresh Initiative provides resources and outreach that promote using more fresh local products in program meals and teaching Texans about the important role agriculture plays in our everyday lives. Farm Fresh activities provide a solid foundation for establishing life-long healthy habits and strengthening local economies. For more information about the Farm Fresh Initiative, visit FarmFreshFriday.org.

The 2021 Texas Farm Fresh Jump with Jill Digital Tour will visit the following schools:

Abilene ISD Boerne ISD Burnet CISD Cedars International Academy Edcouch-Elsa ISD Ferris ISD Glen Rose ISD Hereford ISD Klein ISD Lamar CISD Lockhart ISD Lubbock-Cooper ISD Lufkin ISD Madisonville CISD Mission CISD Mount Vernon ISD Navarro ISD Rockdale ISD San Angelo ISD San Diego ISD Sanger ISD Smithville ISD Splendora ISD Spring Branch ISD United ISD Warren ISD Zavalla ISD

For more information about the Texas Farm Fresh Jump with Jill Digital Tour, visit Squaremeals.org/FarmFreshTour.

