UN rights chief fears Myanmar heading to ‘full blown battle’ with echoes of Syria

Her appeal referenced a bloody crackdown by security forces in the central town of Bago last week that killed at least 82 people and forced others to flee to nearby villages. Military forces fired on anti-coup protesters using assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and hand grenades, according to advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

A Facebook post from the Bago University Students’ Union said the military charged families 120,000 Myanmar kyat ($85) to retrieve the bodies of relatives who died. Bachelet said there were also reports the military “prevented medical personnel from helping the wounded.”

“There are clear echoes of Syria in 2011. There too, we saw peaceful protests met with unnecessary and clearly disproportionate force,” she said. “The state’s brutal, persistent repression of its own people led to some individuals taking up arms, followed by a downward and rapidly expanding spiral of violence all across the country.”

