Taxation, that’s sometimes fair and often on the rich but compulsory, can be prey to rival taxmen and lead to beatings and imprisonment for non-payment.

Justice is dispensed in mobile courts with adulterers jailed or killed and some reoffending thieves hanged in public. Bread, clothing and even the occasional smartphone are gifts for fighters.

This is 2021, in a Taliban stronghold: Musa Qala, a town in Helmand province that dozens of Americans, British and Afghan soldiers died fighting for over nearly two decades.

It is now entirely the type of backward, Islamist society the Taliban want. It’s a crude form of order after more than 30 years of chaos, locals say.

In interviews with six male residents of the town, CNN sought to establish what a society controlled by the Taliban is like for its citizens, given the growing nationwide sway of the militant group that ruled the country in the 1990s. On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden is expected to announce plans to withdraw US troops from…

Read Full Story

The post The Taliban: What it is wish to dwell in a city the place every little thing is managed by the Taliban appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.