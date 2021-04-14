DHHS Superintendent Letter Updates

Public School Districts Only

The automated DHHS Superintendent Letter is used by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services – Children and Family Services (DHHS), in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), to notify school districts when one of their students becomes a State ward and current status in the child welfare system. A letter is also sent when a State ward enters or exits a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC).

Beginning April 12th, updated versions of the DHHS Superintendent Letter will be available to Superintendents through the NDE Portal. In addition to updated content, recent changes include:

Condensing 5 out of the 11 versions into the new Change in Circumstances Letter. This letter is used when a change occurs in out-of-home placements, school districts, parental contact restrictions, parental rights, or the Case Worker assigned.

The option of sending a Superintendent Letter to multiple school districts, including the district attending when made a State ward, school district currently attending (if different), and last school district attended (if different).

The DHHS Superintendent Letter collection is found under the Data Collections tab in the NDE Portal. An activation code obtained from the Superintendent is needed to add the collection to NDE Portal accounts.