3901 N. 27th Street, Suite 6, Lincoln, NE

Nebraska VR is conducting a public meeting on amendments to the Nebraska VR portion of the 2024 Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Combined State Plan. The amendments include justification for opening Priority Group 1 which would eliminate the wait list for individuals with the most significant disabilities. The public meeting is an opportunity for members of the public, including individuals with disabilities, to comment on the policies and procedures of the Nebraska VR agency. To attend by Zoom, register…

