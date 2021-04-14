State Plan Amendments For Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) Services Order Of Selection

Nebraska VR is conducting a public meeting on amendments to the Nebraska VR portion of the 2024 Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Combined State Plan. The amendments include justification for opening Priority Group 1 which would eliminate the wait list for individuals with the most significant disabilities. The public meeting is an opportunity for members of the public, including individuals with disabilities, to comment on the policies and procedures of the Nebraska VR agency.

To attend by Zoom, register in advance for this meeting: https://educationne.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwkfuiqrjkrGtP49dcke3Sb_ACRDF_JHnu4

(A confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent after registration.)

Alternatively, you may attend in person at the Nebraska VR Lincoln Service Office located at 3901 N. 27th Street, Suite 6, Lincoln NE. Register in advance: https://forms.gle/gXvUXqxBUP3ieNWL7

(A confirmation email containing information about public health guidance will be sent after registering.)

If reasonable accommodations are needed for the public meeting, please contact Cinda Wacker by email (cinda.wacker@nebraska.gov) or by phone (402-405-2800) by April 25, 2021. Interested parties may also submit written comments by completing the form: https://forms.gle/9PLnXzo9w3d4pMVVA

Comments received by the close of the public meeting on Thursday, April 29, 2021, will be made part of the public meeting record.

Full Nebraska VR Public Meeting Notice PDF download