Artist Spotlight: Get To Know New Jersey’s Promising Up And Coming Artist Lil Ackson

Jackson Israel Montero (born July 21, 2001), known professionally as Lil Ackson is an American Rapper, singer, and songwriter from Harrison, New Jersey. He is best known for his songs “Ups & Downs” & “Respect” featuring MoshDied. His single “Respect” is considered Lil Ackson’s breakout, which garnered even further attention after the rapper was charged with 2 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon. He released his debut album, Songs About You, on March 1, 2019.



In March 2019, he was arrested and charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and faced 10–15 years in prison. He was also a suspect in a 2020 Felony Assault & Battery Penalty to a civilian in Kearny, New Jersey. In March 2019, Montero pleaded not guilty to the gun charges and had a trial in July 2019.

Early Life of Lil Ackson:

Lil Ackson was born on July 21, 2001, in Newark, New Jersey to father Victor Montero and mother Lupita Cortez. He is the 3rd child out of 3. Montero was raised by his single mother. He grew up listening to Lil Wayne and Akon. Montero later began listening to Wiz Khalifa and Sean Kingston, who he says inspired him to flow with love trap songs.



Montero Attended Harrison High School (New Jersey) in 2014, calling himself “The next Thiago Silva“. He loved to play soccer and played for his high school until his junior year. Senior year came along and he decided to quit and focus on his future.



Montero stated he fell in love at the perfect moment because the situation that led to his heartbreak, made him start creating music. In an interview, Montero said “One of my exes is the reason I started making music, she motivated me to do a song and it worked. It was a couple of songs that flopped but I made it work into my success.” Montero also stated that once he had his first real heartbreak, it provoked him to take his rap career seriously.

