Afro-Women Hair Care Natural Organic No Paraben Phthalate Products Launched

Lacaille Beauty, a black female-owned personal care products company, launches its website and its inaugural safe, natural organic hair care product collection targeted at black women.

Lacaille Beauty, a black female-owned organic natural beauty company focused on hair and skin products for black women, announced the launch of its inaugural hair care collection and website.

The newly launched hair care collection makes available to black women in particular, a full range of hair care products made from natural organic ingredients that are safe and deliver healthy, hydrated, and shiny hair.

A recent study of hair products used primarily by black women in the U.S. found they contained chemicals that have been linked to serious health issues. Eight in ten of the products studied contained parabens and phthalates, endocrine disruptors that disturb the body’s hormone balance. A separate study found 50 percent of hair products used by black women contained endocrine disruptors, compared with just 7 percent of those used by white women.

The Lacaille Beauty hair care product collection is made with natural organic ingredients and is free of parabens and phthalates. In line with their philosophy of using natural organic ingredients and protecting the environment, they are also free of mineral oil, petroleum, and formaldehyde.

The collection is based around the Avocado and Honey with Coconut Mild Shampoo, which combines Lacaille Beauty’s unique blend of natural oils with a gentle cleanser that includes rich moisturizing agents for strengthening to deliver healthy, shiny, and hydrated hair. It is also safe to use on color-treated hair.

The collection also includes a Deep Conditioner, Fortifying Leave-in Conditioner, Hair Repositor, Vitamin Boost Hair Primer, and Anti-frizz and Shine Curl Forming Custard Cream. All are produced according to the Lacaille Beauty vision of using natural organic ingredients to deliver safe personal care products.

Lacaille Beauty’s black female founder and CEO is Barbara Moise. She created Lacaille Beauty after being disappointed with existing hair care products that failed to deliver and started creating her own products based on natural and essential oils and other natural ingredients. Her first collection will be followed by further lines of natural organic beauty products for all hair and skin types to create a brand that empowers women and gives back to society and the environment.

Barbara Moise said: “I am delighted to launch the inaugural hair care collection from Lacaille Beauty, a personal care company that believes healthier ingredients encourage healthier hair and skin.”

