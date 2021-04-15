Use of First-Party Identifiers Shows Significant Lift in eCPMs According to Findings from Magnite and Adform

In environments that disallow third party cookies such as Firefox and Safari, eCPMs increased more than 30% when first party identifiers were utilized

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced it has been working with Adform, the only independent global ad management platform covering all aspects of the digital campaign lifecycle, to scale first party identifiers in privacy-safe ways. With the pending elimination of third-party cookies, the industry must establish future-proof identity solutions for publishers and buyers.



As part of their efforts, Magnite and Adform measured monetization lift based on first-party identifiers, including environments that currently disallow third party cookies such as Firefox and Safari. Initial results from Q1 2021 showed significant lift, with overall eCPMs increasing more than 30%, compared with ad requests which did not contain first-party identifiers. A similar study also showed click-through-rates on Safari impressions doubled, showing an increase in performance for buyers.

These encouraging results signal to publishers and buyers that first-party identifiers are a way forward as usage of third-party cookies is phased out. Buyers, in the absence of a third-party cookie, can and will use first-party identifiers for bidding decisions, which will accelerate the deployment of these first-party solutions.

Publisher first-party data linked to these identifiers form a key part of the quest to reinvent the internet’s identity and audience targeting structure. First-party data helps deliver a better user experience and with interest-based data, ads become more relevant and provide inherent value.

Industry initiatives that are actively testing first-party data include Prebid.org’s SharedID which is open source and free for publishers to use.

“We are not surprised at all that we are seeing lift in publisher revenue and buyer outcomes when an ID is present,” said Tom Kershaw, Chief Technology Officer at Magnite. “We have known this for a long time — which is why standardized community identifiers controlled by publishers are such an important part of our strategy. What is most encouraging, however, is how large the lift is in our trials with Adform and how that might motivate publishers to leverage identifiers like SharedID to improve performance.”

“At Adform, we have long been vocal in stating that we believe the real solution to third-party cookie deprecation lies in first-party IDs,” said Jakob Bak, co-founder at Adform. “We see really impressive improvements with publishers that pass first-party IDs and even more when they link first-party data. The impact is naturally by far most notable on Safari where cookie IDs are not available. The Adform Safari spend on publishers passing such IDs has approximately doubled in recent months. It is promising for what awaits when Chrome cookies are deprecated as well, but for now everyone is excited about Safari improvements.”

“We are eager to support and adopt identity solutions that are scalable across the industry, privacy-conscious, and effective,” said Terry Hornsby, Group Digital Director of Reach. “We are pleased to see Magnite and Adform's findings that demonstrate the effectiveness of first-party identifiers for publishers as well as the power of first-party data for both publishers and advertisers. We look forward to working with industry peers across the ecosystem to standardize and improve upon first-party ID solutions."

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

About Adform

Adform is the only global, independent and fully integrated advertising platform built for modern marketing. Its unique enterprise technology – Adform FLOW – harnesses superior user experience and a scalable, modular and open architecture, to enable seamless management of the whole campaign lifecycle. It provides clients with enhanced control and transparency across their advertising operations, including ownership of all data from their campaigns. Since 2002, Adform has developed technology to enhance human/machine collaboration and deliver augmented intelligence, thereby amplifying business results for its clients around the world.

Media Contact

Charlstie Veith

516-300-3569

cveith@magnite.com