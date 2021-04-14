Special Envoy of UN Secretary- General for Libya discusses UN-African Union cooperation in support of Libya with AU Commissioners in Addis Ababa

Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiš concluded his first visit to the African Union in Addis Ababa and discussions on ways to strengthen the UN-AU cooperation in support of Libya and the region.

During his visit, Special Envoy Kubiš met with the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye. They agreed to elevate and strengthen the United Nations- African Union partnership, coordination and cooperation for the benefit of the people of Libya and lasting peace, security and stability in the country and the region. They discussed ways to intensify the UN-AU cooperation in numerous areas, especially in helping Libya to pursue national reconciliation and social cohesion, and the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021, in countering illicit movement of weapons and armed groups.

The Special Envoy also met with the AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, Ms. Amira El Fadil. The meeting touched upon a range of issues, with a focus on migration and refugee issues, respect for their rights and the international humanitarian law and the revitalization of the joint Tripartite Task Force, which brings together the AU, European Union (EU), and the UN, notably the International Organization of Migration (IOM) and UN High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR).

The Special Envoy expressed his appreciation for the continuous and strong productive engagement of the AU in the UN-facilitated Libyan dialogue under the Berlin process, and for the crucial role of the AU in helping Libya to reach lasting peace, security and stability.