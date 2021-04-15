Washington-Eastern Avenue Interchange Lane Closures April 19-29 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce the intersection of Washington and Eastern avenues to one through lane and one turn lane in each direction from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, April 19 until April 29 in Las Vegas.

Crews are making intersection pavement improvements as part of a $1.45 million safety upgrade project that began in November. Muller Construction is the general contractor. Plans call for reconfiguring all four corners, including widening sidewalks from 10 feet to 15 feet, removing the right-turn pocket gores, and installing new overhead traffic poles to match the new lane alignments. Construction is scheduled to finish in May.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.