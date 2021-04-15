Sales Roles offer career opportunities in sales and Marketing as the UK lockdown eases
With a roadmap out of lockdown set to see almost all businesses across the UK reopening as normal by the end of June, a potential return to 'normal life' looks like it might finally be on the horizon for the UK. Of course, this also means the reopening of non-essential retail, as well as staff returning to offices, which means many employers in sales and other related sectors will be looking to start hiring again.
The UK roadmap out of lockdown included the opening of non-essential retail and pub beer gardens on April 12th, with indoor hospitality venues set to open their doors on May 17th. There's no doubt that businesses up and down the country are already making preparations for these dates; the number of new job postings has already started to rise, and candidates should expect to see a wave of new sales roles in retail, hospitality, and leisure opening up over the coming months.
Offices, too, will be set to reopen later in the summer, which may see some internal sales teams welcoming new members as they return to their pre-pandemic size. Throughout the last 18 months, many businesses have been operating on a reduced scale, but a potential return to normal on the high street could spell a return to normal for the rest of the UK's workforce, too.
Sales Roles offers a space for employers and candidates to find each other, matching strong candidates up with their perfect roles and vice versa. The sales jobs boards at Sales Roles include roles at all levels of sales, from graduate sales jobs to account manager jobs and business development roles. For candidates looking for a new career and keen to explore marketing jobs, retail sales jobs, recruitment careers, and more, Sales Roles should be the first place they look.
A spokesperson for Sales Roles commented, "It's already exciting to see new opportunities in sales coming up as businesses prepare for the end of lockdown. At Sales Roles, it's our job to make the recruitment process easier, both for candidates and employers. Our job listings increase visibility and ensure that roles get seen by the best candidates, as well as making sure that candidates have a single source to find all the best sales jobs across the UK."
