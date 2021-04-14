Updated with Video* Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 6:09 pm, multiple suspects were engaged in an exchange of gunfire at the listed location. On-duty MPD officers in the area heard the gunfire and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the suspects fired at the officers. A marked MPD vehicle sustained damage from the gunfire. The suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspects and a vehicle of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/2d6Y6kCuJlE