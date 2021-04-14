MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

April 5, 2021 to April 12, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 5, 2021, through Monday, April 12, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 44 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 5, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Jacob O’Brian Tillman, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space. CCN: 21-042-860

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Joshua Emanuel Edmond, of Silver Spring, MD, for Threat to Kidnap or Injure, Simple Assault, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-043-063

A Sig Sauer .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 24th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Marlon Worthy, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Marvin Moore, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, No Permit, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-043-321

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

A Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Bjarni Cooper, of Northeast, D.C., for Gambling, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-043-429

A Glock 19 BB gun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-043-460

A SCCY Industries CP-X2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-043-464

A Sig Sauer M17 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1400 block of 26th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old David Fuentes, of Suffolk, VA, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-043-676

A Smith & Wesson 6904 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 70-year-old Richard Earl Brown, of Powder Springs, GA, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of an Ammunition. CCN: 21-043-704

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 200 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-043-714

A Springfield XDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Otis Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-043-796

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of I Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-043-846

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

A Beretta 92FS 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Daniel Obadiah Robinson, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-043-953

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Michael Austin, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-044-003

A Taurus G2c 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus G2c 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Fredericksburg, VA, and 20-year-old Tyreese Scott, of Fredericksburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-044-223

A Springfield XD40 .40 caliber was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-044-275

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old John Ronald Hagler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-044-292

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the I-395 Northbound Exit 3. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Montel Cox, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Permit by Misrepresentation, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-044-408

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-044-446

Thursday, April 8, 2021

A Glock 17 Gen 4 9mm caliber was recovered in the 2900 block of 7th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-044-513

A Beretta PX4 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-044-704

A Smith & Wesson revolver was recovered in the 300 block of Madison Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-044-863

A Zastava M92 7.62x339mm caliber rifle and a .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1200 block of I Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-044-880

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Jaliyl Abraham, of Laurel, MD, for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carry Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and No Permit. CCN: 21-044-894

Friday, April 9, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Van Buren Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-045-056

A shotgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-045-113

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of I Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 65-year-old Jean Terese Wagner, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-045-357

Saturday, April 10, 2021

An Iver Johnson .22 caliber revolver and a Rossi .32 caliber revolver were recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-045-660

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and an FNH FNS .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Samuel A. Roach, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Hassan Graves, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Tampering with a GPS Device, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-045-743

Sunday, April 11, 2021

A Llama 3A .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Terrance Anthony Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 21-046-133

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jerell Blakey, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-046-181

A Delton DTI-15 DT Sport 5.56mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 4900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-046-254

A Smith & Wesson SD40 VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Q Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Larry Bass, Jr., of no fixed address, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-046-322

Monday, April 12, 2021

An FN Five-Seven 5.7 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Tim McCrae, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-046-350

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-046-491

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Bates Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Natalie Stokes, of Northwest, D.C., for Accessory after the Fact, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Failure to Register Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the serial Number of a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 21-046-509

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Andre Watson, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP. CCN: 21-046-606

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-046-626

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jackson Ogochukwu Onunaku, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, No Permit, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-046-742

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the -shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

