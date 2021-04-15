Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,093 in the last 365 days.

Legislature approves Rule bill to support small businesses

OLYMPIA – The Legislature has approved a bill to expand the Main Street Program, a state effort to revitalize rural downtowns, support small businesses, and bolster economic recovery. The bill, HB 1279, was sponsored by Rep. Alicia Rule (D-Blaine) and was her first bill to pass out of the Washington House of Representatives.

“Rural small businesses in Washington are hurting and it is vitally important we address their immediate and long-term needs to support our communities. I was proud to support the small business grants and unemployment insurance rate relief passed earlier this year, but this bill will help our small towns and businesses long past the end of this pandemic. Thank you to my colleagues for passing this important bill for our small businesses, small towns, and rural communities,” said Rule.

HB 1279 now heads to the governor for his approval.

You just read:

Legislature approves Rule bill to support small businesses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.