Legislature approves Rule bill to support small businesses

OLYMPIA – The Legislature has approved a bill to expand the Main Street Program, a state effort to revitalize rural downtowns, support small businesses, and bolster economic recovery. The bill, HB 1279, was sponsored by Rep. Alicia Rule (D-Blaine) and was her first bill to pass out of the Washington House of Representatives.

“Rural small businesses in Washington are hurting and it is vitally important we address their immediate and long-term needs to support our communities. I was proud to support the small business grants and unemployment insurance rate relief passed earlier this year, but this bill will help our small towns and businesses long past the end of this pandemic. Thank you to my colleagues for passing this important bill for our small businesses, small towns, and rural communities,” said Rule.

HB 1279 now heads to the governor for his approval.