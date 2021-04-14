Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,091 in the last 365 days.

OTR Tax Notice 2021-04 District Treatment of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

Federal Treatment of PPP Loans

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act established the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that provided loans to small businesses to pay certain business expenses. Under the CARES Act, a PPP loan recipient is eligible for loan forgiveness if the loan is spent by the recipient on certain payroll, mortgage interest, rent or utilities payments. The CARES Act also provides that any amount of cancelled indebtedness that would otherwise be includable in the federal gross income of the borrower under the Code for federal income tax purposes is excluded from federal gross income.

Subsequently, the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (CAA 2021), provided that PPP loan recipients may deduct expenses paid for using PPP loan amounts, even if the PPP loans are later forgiven.

District Treatment of PPP Loans

District gross income does not include PPP loans that are awarded and subsequently forgiven. D.C. Code § 47-1803.02(a)(2)(GG).

In computing net income, corporations, financial institutions, unincorporated businesses, and partnerships can deduct from gross income all ordinary and necessary expenses paid or incurred during the tax year in carrying on any trade or business. Any business expenses allowed are subject to the same limitations as provided in the Internal Revenue Code. D.C. Code § 47-1803.03(a)(1). Therefore, to the extent that these deductions for expenses paid using PPP loans are allowed by the Internal Revenue Code, the deductions will also be allowed to determine a taxpayer’s District taxable income.

For additional information, please contact OTR’s Customer Service Center at [email protected] or (202) 759-1946.

You just read:

OTR Tax Notice 2021-04 District Treatment of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.