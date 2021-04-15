City of Coatesville to Restrict Business U.S. 30, Route 82 for Utility Improvements in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – The City of Coatesville is planning a weekday lane closure on Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Route 82 (1st Avenue) in Chester County, on Monday, April 19, through Wednesday, May 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for road reconstruction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) between Church Street and 2nd Avenue; and

Route 82 (1st Avenue) between Chestnut Street and Harmony Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The City of Coatesville will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

