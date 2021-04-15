PennDOT Asks Motorists to Watch for Slow-Moving Construction Vehicles

Montoursville, PA – During the warm months, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crews and contractors are involved in many projects throughout District 3-0, which includes: Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.

While many projects involve work being done on interstates and other high-volume roadways, motorists should be aware that they may encounter work on less traveled roads in rural areas. Depending on the work involved, motorists may encounter slow-moving PennDOT work vehicles as well as changes in traffic patterns.

Motorists should be aware that they may encounter mowing, herbicide spraying and line painting vehicles at any time. Please give them plenty of room to operate. Remain alert, slow down and drive with caution in work zones.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

