Lost Water Cooler off Route 220 in Towanda, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – On Saturday, April 10, a blue water cooler, belonging to a volunteer Adopt A Highway group was removed from Route 220 northbound near the Troy exit sign. The group was picking up litter along Route 220 in Towanda, Bradford County.

The cooler is described as blue in color with a hinged top. It was full of ice and water at the time it was removed from the location. The cooler can be returned to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at 340 York Avenue, Towanda, PA, 18848.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

