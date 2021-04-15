Death Investigation in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a death in McFarland, Wis. that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

A McFarland Police Officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle south bound on U.S. Highway 51. The vehicle did not stop and exited the highway on Siggelkow Road, did not stop at the stop sign at the bottom of the ramp, and drove east on Siggelkow Road. The officer had activated emergency lights on the police vehicle, and after observing the vehicle fleeing, ended the pursuit. The officer observed the vehicle turn off of Siggelkow Road into an adjoining neighborhood. A short time later, as the officer was driving east on Siggelkow Road, the vehicle drove past the officer accelerating heading west on Siggelkow Road. Once the officer turned the police vehicle around and arrived at the scene, the officer saw the vehicle had entered a house and came to rest inside of the house on Siggelkow Road.

The vehicle was occupied by five individuals. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The four passengers were transported to an area hospital. Six people were in the home when the vehicle crashed into it. None of the house’s occupants or any other involved individuals were injured.

DCI is conducting the death investigation at the request of the McFarland Police Department.

DCI is assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County Crime Victim Services, Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Madison Police Department, Monona Police Department, McFarland Fire Department, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

DCI is reviewing evidence to determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.