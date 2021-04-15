EPICNFT.IO Launches World’s First Professional Boxing NFTs With Jermall Charlo - WBC Middleweight Champion
EINPresswire.com/ -- EPICNFT.io, a platform that offers the world’s first boxing digital collectibles, announced today that it will launch a series of Jermall Charlo NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that are rare, in-demand, and will change the history of boxing and its culture of buying, selling, trading, and collecting various boxing trading cards. The NFT drop includes a 1-of-1 Ultimate Gold edition, digitally signed by Jermall, only 20 Legendary Gold editions and only 100 Rare Silver editions.
EPICNFT.io plans to collaborate with many other icons in the boxing and world of professional sports to launch more of these in-demand NFTs in the near future.
NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital assets where ownership is recorded on a digital blockchain. NFTs are unique and cannot be duplicated, making them a rare collectible to have.
Any collector or fan can buy, sell, trade, or collect NFTs. They will need to open accounts in coindesk.com and opensea.io and will need to use Ethereum cryptocurrency. A portion of the proceeds will go to charities like Black Lives Matter.
Commenting on the launch, Jermall Charlo himself said “I’m so excited for this NFT launch! I’m hopeful that this will have a positive impact on boxing, its fans, and all of the boxing community.”
The EPICNFT.io platform is dedicated to delivering the best of what the boxing world has to offer in regards to digital collectibles.
ABOUT EPICNFT
EPICNFT is a blockchain technology and brand development company that is exclusively licensed by Jermall Charlo, professional athletes, public figures, and brands. Their team has over 15 years proven track record in software and business development, their vision is to "Enhance Your Personal or Company Brand With Crypto Technology".
Website: www.epicnft.io
David Wong
