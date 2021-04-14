Slate of Stimulus Bills Advance in the Senate!

Stimulus bills to support rural economic development, invest in clean energy & lift up low-income Coloradans move forward

DENVER, CO -- Today, Senate committees approved a package of priority stimulus bills that will help Colorado become more resilient as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and build back stronger.

These bills, which are part of the Colorado Recovery Plan, include the following:

SB21-204: Rural Economic Development Initiative Grant Program Funding, sponsored by Senators Donovan & Rankin.

“Last year we strengthened the REDI program by writing it into law. This year, I’m proud to sponsor a bill that will make sure we are supporting investments and job creation in Colorado’s rural communities as they work to recover quickly from this challenging time,” said Senator Kerry Donovan, D-Vail.

Having passed the Senate Local Government Committee, the bill now moves to Senate Appropriations for further consideration. Track the progress of the bill here.

SB21-230: Transfer To Colorado Energy Office Energy Fund, sponsored by Senators Hansen & Winter.

This bill allocates $40 million to the Colorado Energy Office for several clean energy finance initiatives. The majority of these funds will be directed to the Colorado Clean Energy Fund and the remaining funds will be spent between programs that support clean energy retrofits, energy-efficient new construction, clean energy lending and funding for the installation of EV charging stations at facilities across the state.

“If we truly want to meet our clean energy goals as a state and protect our environment, we need funding to help us get there,” said Senator Chris Hansen, D-Denver. “This bill includes substantial resources that will accelerate Colorado’s clean energy transition, create thousands of jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and help us build a more sustainable future for our kids and grandkids.”

“In Colorado, we take the threat of global warming very seriously and are determined to create a cleaner and greener state for everyone,” said Senator Faith Winter, D-Westminster. “Building back stronger means creating a resilient environment that supports the health and well-being of all Coloradans, and this vital funding will help us do that.”

Having passed the Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, the bill now moves to Appropriations for further consideration. Track the progress of the bill here.

SB21-231: Energy Office Weatherization Assistance Grants, sponsored by Senators Story & Hisey.

“It is our collective duty to do everything we can to assist the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Senator Tammy Story, D-Evergreen. “Every Coloradan deserves to feel safe and comfortable, regardless of their socioeconomic status. This bill will help low-income Coloradans afford necessary weatherization upgrades to their homes, ensuring their well-being and safety, saving them more money, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by making their homes more energy-efficient.”

Having passed the Senate Transportation & Energy Committee unanimously, the bill now moves to Appropriations for further consideration. Track the progress of the bill here.