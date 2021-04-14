Bill to Address Maternal Mortality Crisis, Enhance Health Equity Clears Committee!

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee approved legislation sponsored by Senator Janet Buckner that seeks to address the maternal mortality crisis and enhance health equity among marginalized communities.

“Everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care. But, ongoing health disparities amplified by racial inequities keep that from being a reality for too many mothers in Colorado,” said Senator Janet Buckner, D-Aurora. “Maternal mortality is on the rise, particularly for communities of color. This bill will help address underlying issues associated with this crisis, improve maternal health outcomes for those most marginalized, and combat the racial injustices that have allowed these inequities to persist.”

Despite vast improvements in healthcare over the last few decades, the United States still ranks 56th worldwide in maternal mortality. To help begin addressing the root causes of maternal mortality in Colorado, SB21-194 would require insurance carriers offering a health benefit plan in Colorado as well as the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to reimburse healthcare providers that provide healthcare services related to labor and delivery.

The legislation aims to promote high-quality, cost-effective care, prevent risk in subsequent pregnancy, and does not discriminate based on the type of provider or facility. Additionally, the bill seeks to provide 12 months of postpartum medical benefits to people who received these benefits during their pregnancies.

SB21-194 now moves to the Appropriations Committee for further consideration. Track the progress of the bill here.