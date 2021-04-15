Funding Opportunity: Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Technical Assistance Resource Center

Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Technical Assistance Resource Center

Application in PDF | Application in Word Cost Proposal Worksheet Submission Documents

The New York State Education Department (NYSED), the grantee of this federal program, administered by its Office of Student Support Services, is seeking proposals to establish two Technical Assistance Resource Centers to support NYSED’s monitoring of, technical assistance to, and professional development for 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) subgrantees.

Service Area and Bidder Information

Service Area:

Part A. Resource Center to serve New York City (NYC) 21st CCLC subgrantees Part B. Resource Center to serve Rest of State (ROS) 21st CCLC subgrantees

Bidders can apply for one or both Resource Centers. A bidder who proposes to establish and operate both the New York City and ROS Resource Centers must submit a separate bid for each Center.

Each submission must be clearly labeled with the type of application that is being submitted, either Part A – NYC or Part B – ROS.

The Resource Centers (RCs) will work with the New York State Education Department (NYSED) and each other to ensure consistency of technical assistance and professional development provided to improve the academic, social and emotional outcomes for the students who participate in the programs. Currently, there are 138 CCLC subgrantees, 77 of which are in NYC. The remaining 61 are located in all other regions of the State. See link and table below.

21st Century Community Learning Centers - Round 7 Awards

Region # of Programs New York City – all boroughs 77 Rest of State excluding the Big 4 Cities of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers 45 ROS: Big Four Cities of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse & Yonkers 16 Total NYC 77 Total ROS 61 TOTAL 138

The 138 grantees operate at 370 sites and serve over 60,603 students in grades Pre-K through 12. These numbers will likely change but the distribution between NYC and the rest of the State will be similar, in convening years as NYSED is planning to release a new 21CCLC grant application in the fall or winter of 2021/2022 and a new round of CCLC grantees will then be awarded with an anticipated start date of 7/1/22.

Bidders or subcontractors that are affiliated with, or perform other work for, 21st CCLC subgrantees are not eligible to apply to prevent any conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest.

If there is an entity that is affiliated with, or performs other work for 21st CCLC subgrantees, but can demonstrate that they have a completely separate organizational structure that is independent from that affiliation, they may be an eligible entity. However, in order to be deemed an eligible entity, the entity would be required to attest that the 21st CCLC Resource Center staff’s first and only priority, and work schedule, be entirely dedicated to the work of the Resource Center and not be shared in any way with other duties or responsibilities of the larger organization.

Subcontracting will be limited to thirty percent (30%) of the total contract budget. Subcontracting is defined as non-employee direct personal services and related incidental expenses, including travel.

Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE)

Bidders are required to comply with NYSED’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) participation goals for this RFP through one of three methods. Compliance methods are discussed in detail in the Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Participation Goals section below.

See Mandatory Requirements section of the RFP.

Components contained in RFP Proposal #21-006 are as follows:

Description of Services to Be Performed Submission Evaluation Criteria and Method of Award Assurances Submission Documents (separate document)

Questions regarding the request must be submitted by email to 21crfp@nysed.gov no later than the close of business May 5, 2021. Questions regarding this request should be identified as Program, Fiscal or M/WBE. A Questions and Answers Summary will be posted here no later than May 19, 2021. The following are the designated contacts for this procurement:

Contact Information for Questions Program Matters Fiscal Matters M/WBE Matters Elizabeth Whipple Adam Kutryb Brian Hackett

Submission Instructions and Due Date

The following documents should be submitted by email as separate files, as detailed in the Submission section of the RFP, and must be received at NYSED no later than June 9, 2021 by 3:00 PM Eastern Time:

Submission Documents labeled [name of bidder] Submission Documents RFP #21-006 Technical Proposal labeled [name of bidder] Technical Proposal RFP #21-006 Cost Proposal labeled [name of bidder] Cost Proposal RFP #21-006 M/WBE Documents labeled [name of bidder] M/WBE Documents RFP #21-006

The technical, cost, submission and M/WBE proposals should be submitted using Microsoft Office or editable PDF. The email address for all the documentation is cau@nysed.gov.

Bidders are requested to submit their bids electronically. Please see the information below for instructions on submitting an electronic bid.

As indicated in the RFP, technical and cost proposal documents should be submitted in Microsoft Office. PDF files that are editable and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) searchable are acceptable. Please do not submit the technical or cost proposal as a scanned PDF. Submission documents requiring a signature must be signed using one of the methods listed below, and may be submitted in as a Microsoft Office, PDF, or JPG document. A scanned PDF is acceptable for these documents. The following forms of e-signatures are acceptable: handwritten signatures on faxed or scanned documents e-signatures that have been authenticated by a third-party digital software, such as DocuSign and Adobe Sign stored copies of the images of signatures that are placed on a document by copying and pasting or otherwise inserting them into the documents Unacceptable forms of e-signatures include: a typed name, including a signature created by selecting a script or calligraphy font for the typed name of the person “signing” To identify the signer and indicate that the signer understood and intended to agree to the terms of the signed document, the signer will sign beside or provide by email the following attestation: "I agree, and it is my intent, to sign this document by [describe the signature solution used] and by electronically submitting this document to [name of recipient individual or entity]. I understand that my signing and submitting this document is the legal equivalent of having placed my handwritten signature on the submitted document and this attestation. I understand and agree that by electronically signing and submitting this document I am affirming to the truth of the information contained therein." In order to ensure the timely receipt of your bid, please use the subject line "BID SUBMISSION RFP 21-006" - failure to appropriately label your bid or submitting a bid to any email address other than the one identified above may result in the bid not being received by the deadline and considered for award. Bids received after 3:00 pm Eastern Time on the due date will be disqualified.

