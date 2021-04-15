/EIN News/ -- Sitryx further strengthens leadership team with the appointment of Iain Kilty, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Oxford, UK – 15 April 2021 – Sitryx (“the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on regulating cell metabolism to develop disease-modifying therapeutics in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation, today announces the appointment of Iain Kilty, Ph.D., as its Chief Scientific Officer.

Iain will lead the development and execution of the Company’s research strategy and advancement of the Company’s pipeline of disease-modifying therapeutics in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation.

Neil Weir, Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx, said: “We are delighted to welcome Iain to the Sitryx team. His breadth of experience in leading drug discovery programmes from idea through to clinical development, particularly in the fields of inflammation and immunology, will be critical as we continue to build and progress our pipeline of immunometabolism targeted therapeutic programmes.”

Iain said: “Sitryx’s high quality science has the potential to transform how we treat severe diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune conditions. I am thrilled to join the Sitryx team, to help drive the science forward and build out the Company’s immunometabolism pipeline of disease-modifying therapies for patients.”

Iain has more than 20 years of global biopharmaceutical industry experience and has led multiple programmes from idea through to clinical development across a range of indications and therapeutic modalities. He joins Sitryx from Quench Bio where, as Chief Scientific Officer, he was responsible for the company’s scientific strategy and execution. Prior to joining Quench, Iain served as Vice President Preclinical Sciences in the Inflammation and Immunology Research Unit at Pfizer, where he was responsible for a portfolio of both small and large molecule programmes targeted across rheumatology, dermatology and gastroenterology. Iain had a 22-year tenure at Pfizer, starting as an internal industrial postdoc and taking on roles of increasing responsibility working across the drug discovery paradigm from target identification to leading the early clinical cluster in Rheumatology and Dermatology. Iain is an Entrepreneur in Residence at Atlas Venture and acts as an industry impact assessor for the UK Government’s Research Excellence Framework 2021. He graduated with a BA and MA Cantab in Biochemistry from Jesus College, University of Cambridge, UK, before completing his Ph.D. in the Breast Cancer Research Laboratories at the University of Liverpool, UK.

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on regulating cell metabolism to develop disease-modifying therapeutics in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation. Sitryx’s proprietary science is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by world class academic founders. Sitryx was founded by six world-leading researchers in the field of immunology and metabolism; Houman Ashrafian, Luke O’Neill, Jonathan Powell, Jeff Rathmell, Michael Rosenblum and Paul Peter Tak. Together they have published more than 1,000 papers in the field, making multiple key breakthroughs in our understanding of how critical energetic status is to the behavior of immune cells and in the broader field of immunology. In 2018, Sitryx raised $30 million Series A funding from an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Longwood Fund and GSK. In 2020, Sitryx formed an exclusive global licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. Lilly also became an investor in the Company. The Company has a pipeline of projects at multiple stages of drug discovery. Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.