Intuitive Life Coach and Spiritual Healer Angela Lenhardt to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We could never have predicted all the changes that would happen in our lives in the past year, but we've all been forced to be flexible. And even though it's been a difficult year, blessings have still come into our lives.

Everyone is afraid of the unknown, and there are many unknowns right now. The more we feel disconnected from own inner peace, the more we try to hold on to the past and control things.

We have to learn how to trust life, the process of life, and to realize that as soon as we try to control it, we are only setting ourselves up for a failure. Sometimes the best decision is to do nothing, get out of your own way and let the universe do what it's going to do.

Angela Lenhardt is an intuitive consultant, life coach, and spiritual healer for anyone seeking solutions to make changes in their life. Angela offers healing techniques and intuitive guidance to help her clients achieve their highest potential and succeed.

“Whether it’s people seeking advice about relationships or careers, or they just need a source of motivation to guide them through the grief process, I can help them find clarity for where they are in their own life,” says Angela. “I know when somebody comes to me and or I show up in their life, that it typically is for a reason and it's for the greater good. I know in my heart that this is what I'm supposed to do.”

Angela encourages her clients to keep a more open point of view toward life and their own intuition. Success and happiness is more a process of allowing, and it’s a much more enjoyable space to live.

“When people are really uncomfortable and they’re willing to make a change, that’s when they reach out for help,” says Angela. “I don't see it as some daunting experience. We attract situations and people to our experience, and we can use those situations as valuable learning tools about ourselves.”

Angela is the author of A Charmed Journey: An Inspired Guide to Personal Transformation, a memoir of Angela’s journey to discover her identity and find happiness. The book invites readers to walk with Angela on her self-reflective path and perhaps open the door to their own journey.

“When the path appears grim and you feel overwhelmed with challenges, there is beauty in finding the strength to remain positive; there is a sort of grace or elegance when one chooses to surrender, observing the synchronicity of events taking place that support your highest good,” says Angela. “The lessons I have learned have been powerful and life-changing. I have seen Spirit work through me, my animals, my relationships and my clients in truly phenomenal ways. Miracles happen before our very eyes. If we remain focused and trust in the process, allowing the universe to work through us, we discover that our purpose is to be of service—as well as to live a glorious life.”

