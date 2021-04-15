RIDE Launches “EnrollRI” for Summer Courses and Begins Public Engagement Sessions on New Registration Portal for Students

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) today announced the launch of a series of public engagement sessions available to community members to learn more about EnrollRI, a new system for families to browse and register for a wide array of supplemental courses, including summer 2021 opportunities. The centralized tool is in alignment with the work and recommendations of the Learning, Equity, & Accelerated Pathways (LEAP) task force which was convened by RIDE and has been meeting over the last two months to determine how Rhode Island can rebuild its educational system post-pandemic, get students back up to speed, and offer enriching opportunities to historically-marginalized students.

Currently, families can use EnrollRI to sign up for two available, ongoing courses, free math tutoring and free SAT prep through Schoolhouse.world, a nonprofit launched by Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy. Starting on May 3, students will be able to view all available All Course Network (ACN) courses which will include enrichment, AP, career credential, dual enrollment, and work-based learning opportunities; as well as check a child’s eligibility for each course; and pre-register for classes for this summer and next academic year.

RIDE launched the ACN during the 2015-16 school year to provide a statewide course catalog of courses for students. The ACN now allows students in grades K-12 to take free courses offered by community-based organizations, private Rhode Island colleges, municipalities, and other Local Education Agencies (LEAs). Last summer, RIDE created the Summer Academy for Interactive Learning (SAIL) program to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. SAIL built on the ACN platform to provide wide-ranging virtual programming to students impacted by COVID. The program was enormously popular; over 4,000 students participated and 30% were from urban core districts.

For summer 2021, RIDE is merging the summer SAIL initiative into the year-round ACN program. RIDE has made a number of improvements to the ACN for this coming year, building on feedback from SAIL providers and the recommendations of the LEAP Task Force. All courses will be available for viewing and registration on EnrollRI, RIDE’s new user-friendly enrollment website. RIDE has also created a “free course postings” functionality for local education agencies (LEAs) on EnrollRI. While the ACN has previously only hosted RIDE-funded courses, this feature will allow LEAs to post courses they manage and fund on EnrollRI, so out-of-district students can fill empty seats. EnrollRI has made the ACN more accessible, user-friendly, and will dramatically improve reporting, so RIDE can adapt the program to meet the state’s changing needs and demographics.

RIDE has scheduled multiple opportunities for the community to learn about EnrollRI in the coming weeks.

Schedule of Upcoming EnrollRI Events:

April 14, 5:00p.m.-6:00 p.m. - EnrollRI School Engagement Session https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89549746881?pwd=bmNQbVZ1Q0hNSDJITXlMVkZBbWJ5QT09

April 28, 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. - EnrollRI Family Engagement Session https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87548963912?pwd=c09ZZVNDemtMQ05hTHh3QUNPV0RFUT09

May 5, 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. - ACN office hours (come with your questions!) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/96159368628?pwd=enRxYVgydU9PWFA0Ykh6NGtSd2JPZz09

May 12, 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. - ACN Virtual Provider Showcase https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85643367223?pwd=K2M5c0Jrbis1SVVRbEE3YkxYdm9sUT09

May 19, 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. - EnrollRI Family Engagement Session https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85147705004?pwd=aDNuQWZsM2Z3VEQycnZTNEQzMnRPQT09