Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,029 in the last 365 days.

High court moves cases from 6th District Court of Appeal, not for the 3rd

(Subscription required) On Monday, the state high court transferred two dozen cases out of the 6th District, a court that has not suffered from the same delays as the 3rd.

You just read:

High court moves cases from 6th District Court of Appeal, not for the 3rd

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.