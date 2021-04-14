Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Lexington Co. man sentenced to 28 years for Criminal Sexual Conduct with child

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – April 14, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Lexington County man was sentenced today to 28 years in prison for sex crimes against a child.

Today in Lexington County, Donald Price, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, First Degree and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Second Degree before the Honorable Frank Addy.

On May 16, 2016, Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the South Carolina Attorney General’s office began a proactive investigation into online distribution of child pornography.  Inv. Atkins identified a user of a file sharing network who was distributing child pornography.  Inv. Atkins identified Donald Price of Lexington County as a suspect and referred the case to Sergeant Adam Creech with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.  Sgt. Creech and investigators from the LCSD executed a search warrant on Price’s home.  As a direct result of the investigation, a previously unknown child victim of sexual abuse was identified and rescued by law enforcement.  Investigators found recordings that Price had made of himself abusing the child on multiple occasions at his home.

Judge Addy sentenced Price to 28 years active incarceration for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor First Degree and 10 years for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Second Degree.  Those sentences will run concurrently.  Upon release, he will have to register as a sex offender and will be monitored by GPS at all times.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stephen Ryan.

 

