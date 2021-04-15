Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REP. JARED PATTERSON PASSES HB 723 - MARILYN'S LAW - OUT OF THE TEXAS HOUSE

REP. JARED PATTERSON PASSES HB 723 - MARILYN'S LAW - OUT OF THE TEXAS HOUSE

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared
04/09/2021

(Austin, TX) - Today, Representative Jared Patterson passed HB 723 out of the Texas House of Representatives. HB 723 would require next of kin be notified if the cause of death on a non-pending death certificate is amended.

This legislation was filed as a result of the killings of more than 20 senior citizens in the Dallas and Collin County areas, who are believed to have been murdered by Billy Chemirmir. HB 723 was named after one of the alleged victims, Marilyn, and will also be known as "Marilyn's Law."

"At first glance, this is a simple bill, but for those that didn’t know their loved ones’ deaths were being investigated due to the likelihood of foul play, this required notification would have been huge," said Representative Patterson. "Some families didn't know anything was amiss until years later, which is absolutely unacceptable. I appreciate my colleagues support and quick action on passing Marilyn's Law out of the Texas House."

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Urban Affairs, and Resolutions Calendars. He also serves on the House Interim Study Committee on Aggregate Production Operations, and the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.310

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0694

(512) 463-1130 Fax

5533 FM 423, Suite 503

Frisco, Texas 75034

(214) 494-6498

REP. JARED PATTERSON PASSES HB 723 - MARILYN'S LAW - OUT OF THE TEXAS HOUSE

